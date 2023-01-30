Shining on. Stephen “tWitch” Boss is the star of a new Gap campaign.

Prior to his death in December 2022, the choreographer showcased his modeling skills in an ad for Gap’s limited-edition collaboration with The Brooklyn Circus — a Haitian-owned menswear line.

In the images, Boss appeared to be dancing as he donned a vintage-inspired letterman jacket with the year 1969 at the chest — a nod to Gap’s launch date. The piece was paired with cuffed pants and black loafers. In other photos, the TV personality wore a white button-up shirt teamed with his go-to accessory: a wide-brimmed hat.

“The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the Brooklyn Circus community, [founder] Ouigi Theodore’s work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore,” a press release shared on Monday, January 30, stated.

The late Alabama native’s wife, Allison Holker, opened up about the project, praising the ad for capturing her late husband’s “true essence.”

“When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes,” Holker said in Monday’s release. “He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them. We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light be brought to everyone around him.”

Furthermore, Gap and The Brooklyn Circus will be supporting 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health in Boss’ honor. The organizations provide free emotional support and counseling to people in crisis or emotional distress.

In addition to Boss, the collection celebrates other “Gap icons” who have “defined style standards and dressed generations.”

Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022. He was 40 years old. He is survived by Holker and their three children — son Maddox, 6, and daughters Weslie, 14, and Zaia, 3.

Earlier this month, Holker took to social media to share an emotional tribute to Boss, writing: “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!”

She added: “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

The post showed the couple and their kids as well as the moment the former Dancing With the Stars pro popped the question and a glimpse of their 2013 wedding.