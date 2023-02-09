Stephen “tWitch” Boss‘ wife, Allison Holker, has filed for control of his estate two months after his death.

Holker, 35, filed a California Spousal Property Petition on Wednesday, February 8, according to paperwork obtained by Us Weekly. The law in California states that a surviving spouse is entitled to their deceased spouse’s half of their joint estate. In order to get access to the estate, the living spouse has to file a petition to prove their connection to the deceased.

The documents noted that Boss died without a will, which is why his wife is requesting control of their property.

In December 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the So You Think You Can Dance alum died by suicide at age 40. The Minnesota native addressed her husband’s passing in an emotional statement shortly after his death.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said at the time. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The choreographer gushed over the influence Boss had on those around him. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum has continued to pay tribute to Boss since returning to social media.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!” Holker captioned an Instagram video in January. “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

The couple met while working on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. After three years of dating, Holker and Boss tied the knot in 2013. They expanded their family with son Maddox in 2016 and daughter Zaia in 2019. The Alabama native also adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.