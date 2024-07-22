JoJo Siwa has a plan to expand her family in the future.

“Because I’m gay as s—t, I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person,” Siwa, 21, shared in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. “I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates.”

Siwa further explained that she wants her future kids to be from “the same batch,” adding, “They would all be born separately.”

She continued: “Then maybe their little birthdays will land on different days and they can be like triplets but, like, not.”

Siwa has previously revealed that she wants her three kids to be named Freddie, Eddie and Teddie. Earlier this year, the “Karma” singer even got the monikers tattooed on her arm.

While speaking with Cosmo, Siwa was asked what she would do if she dated someone who hated the names.

“I would break up with her. Divorce,” Siwa declared. “That is something that I talk about very early on with partners. I’m like, ‘Just so you know, there are three children. Their names are Freddie, Eddie and Teddie. I will have as many more as you want. However many more, but FET is coming, and they will be here in three years whether you like it or not.’ Those are my nuggets.”

She concluded by making it clear that “no one comes before my nuggets.”

Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in January 2021 and has been sharing the details of her love life ever since.

“I have been really, really done bad in the love department,” she shared during an April interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I’m very scared of it now.”

Siwa was previously in a relationship with Kylie Prew, who she dated on and off before calling it quits for good in June 2022. (Siwa has since confirmed that she and Prew are still friends.)

During the podcast interview, Siwa shared that she was “single” and only talks to “my ex, per usual.” However, the Dance Moms alum did admit she “fully” has a roster.

“I had three or four girls that I was like, ‘Wait, I’m kind of into all of them,’” she added. “This is kind of fun. I’ve never had that.”

When it comes to searching for a long-term partner, Siwa wants someone “tall,” “older” and “masculine” — calling this her type.

“I like dark, long hair, pretty teeth. Eye color’s, whatever it is,” she added. “I like a fit girly, someone who’s down to work out with me.”