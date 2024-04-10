Fans are familiar with JoJo Siwa’s decision to come out publicly as a member of the LGBTQ+ community — but now, she’s offering more insight into her love life.

“I have been really, really done bad in the love department,” Siwa, 20, admitted to Alexandra Cooper during an episode of “Call Her Daddy,” released on Wednesday, April 10. “I’m very scared of it now.”

After she came out in January 2021, Siwa had a slew of public relationships. At the time, the former Dance Moms star was in a low-key romance with Kylie Prew. (Siwa and Prew were in an on and off relationship before calling it quits in June 2022.)

“It was kind of expected, right? One night I was on FaceTime with my girlfriend, and I was like, ‘I want to post this picture. … I think I want to post it public,’” Siwa recalled, noting that her now-ex was fully on board. Siwa revealed her sexuality with a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read: “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

After receiving “90,000 comments” on the photo, Siwa wondered, “What did I just do?” However, she took — and continues to take — the internet’s reaction in stride.

When it comes to finding love now, despite her fame, Siwa admitted that she “craves” it. Keep scrolling for Siwa’s “Call Her Daddy” love life revelations:

Living With a Significant Other

Siwa admitted that one of her past partners was “fully” living with her — and her parents.

“I look back at my past. … As a 20-year-old, I look at a 16-year-old and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you are the age that my girlfriend was when she moved into my house,’” the former reality star recalled, noting she was only “nine months older” at the time. “I don’t know how it happened.”

She continued, “Clearly, U-Haul lesbians are a very real thing. [I] was one without even knowing what one was. But it [was] COVID, it was summer. It just, kind of, all happened. Then, she came to California and then I was like, don’t leave. … Two weeks turned into four weeks, turned into eight weeks, turned into nine months. Then, we were a married couple at 17 and 16, we had to break up.”

Only 1 Good Ex

Siwa looked back at her exes and made It known that she’s had “a great partner” in the past. Elsewhere in the interview, Siwa confirmed that Prew is this particular ex. (Siwa has also been romantically linked to Avery Cyrus.)

“I talked to my good partner, who is my ex, but is my good friend,” she added. “I talk to her about it all the time … I can’t find [love] again.”

Being Herself in a Relationship

Siwa, whose real name is Joelle, discussed the difference between being herself and the “JoJo” persona shown to the world.

“They both are present at all times. Sometimes we look like one, but we are the other. And sometimes we look like the other and we are the one,” she explained. “What gets really hard in the relationship world is when I look like Joelle — when I’m at home, when I’m in sweats. Partners in the past have forgotten that I am still this human and almost will s—t on this human a bit.”

Siwa explained that she had a past partner say: “I like the other version of you better” or “I like that only I get this version of you.”

Some Exes Were Not Accepting of Her Job

As an influencer, Siwa must be “on” — in one way or another — most of the time.

“My career is almost like a child. … It’s always present,” Siwa explained. “I’ve had partners that are not understanding. Like, ‘Ugh, why do you have to answer your phone right now?’ Because my work was here before you and it’ll be here after you.”

Siwa’s Relationship Status Now

Siwa revealed that she’s “single” and the only person she’s talking to is “my ex, per usual.” But the singer did reveal that she “fully” had a roster.

I had three or four girls that I was like, wait, I’m kind of into all of them. This is kind of fun. I’ve never had that,” she recalled, admitting that she eventually “ran” from it because of a past situation.

Explaining a ‘F—ked Up’ Situation With an Ex

“My last relationship was very public. Our getting together was very public. Our official relationship was very public. Our breakup was very public. There has been a lot that went down that if this microphone wasn’t on, I would tell you what she did, what she told me anonymously. But I had to have my security team handle it,” Siwa revealed, not sharing which ex she was referring to.

She explained to host Cooper that there was “trauma” after the split, alluding to “a whole legal thing” going down behind the scenes. Initially, Siwa said they “fired back” at each other on social media before things got more serious.

“I got a really, really, really f—ked up — had to have my security team handle — message. I just realized there’s so much that the world doesn’t know, including that,” Siwa continued, staying vague. “Still to this day, I’ll get these comments and I’m just like, the world doesn’t even know.”

Siwa had a “gut instinct” that her ex sent the message — and her team was able to confirm — and “mad” trust issues came out of the entire situation. Because of this, anyone Siwa dates going forward goes through a full background check with her security team.

Siwa Admits She Has a Type

When it comes to a significant other, Siwa is looking for someone “tall,” “older” and “masculine.”

“I don’t care if they’re in the industry, but I would prefer not [to be in] the same field. I would prefer not another artist,” she continued. “I like dark, long hair, pretty teeth. Eye color’s, whatever it is. I like a fit girly, someone who’s down to work out with me. Literally a No. 1 thing — get ready, put your seatbelt on, you’re gonna lose your s—t — one of the first things that I talk about with somebody, and I don’t come out and be like, so are you ready for kids. … But when I start to talk to somebody, I will initially be like, ‘Oh, I’m really stoked to have kids, like within the next three or four years.”