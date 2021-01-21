A sweet secret. Josh Hartnett revealed that his partner, Tamsin Egerton, secretly gave birth to their third child in late 2019.

“The thing I am most proud of is that I’m a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life,” the actor, 42, told Mr. Porter in a Thursday, January 21, interview. “I’m still able to do good work and, as I’ve got older, the characters have become more interesting.”

The Minnesota native started dating the actress, 32, in 2012. The pair welcomed their daughter three years later, followed by baby No. 2 in August 2017. They have yet to reveal the little ones’ names.

Egerton did not formally announce either of her pregnancies. The English star subtly debuted her baby bump in a black dress at a Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February 2017.

Becoming a father has “change[d] everything” for the Penny Dreadful star, he said during a November 2015 Good Morning Britain appearance. “The rubber finally meets the road and everything you have done beforehand is just preamble. You’re actually living your life for the first time because everything matters a bit more, doesn’t it?”

The following year, the Cracker alum told Kelly Ripa: “Your ego melts away when you have a new kid. Your heart kind of leaves your body and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while. It’s really terrifying but it’s beautiful. I love it more than anything. I wish I would have started it earlier. But I’m so glad that she is the one I’m raising.”

Hartnett went on to call his daughter “the apple of [his] eye,” during the April 2019 Live With Kelly and Michael appearance, noting that the infant didn’t sleep much “at all.”

The Black Hawk Down star added, “Those moments in the middle of the night are just, like, absolutely the most precious things. Because of her, [my] perspective shifted on work and stuff too. I used to be a little bit more precious about what I was choosing to work on because I was just so worried about how, like, my career was going to come across and stuff like that. And now with her, I’m like, ‘I just got to work. I gotta make money.'”