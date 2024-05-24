Joss Stone is spilling it all about her plans for a second wedding and still getting to know husband Cody DaLuz while raising their two kids.

Stone, 37 — who tied the knot with DaLuz in November 2023 — exclusively tells Us Weekly that they are still in the newlywed phase.

“It’s funny because we never had a big relationship before we had kids,” Stone tells Us. “So our entire time has been having children.”

The couple, who met in 2020, share daughter Violet, 3, and son Shackleton, 18 months.

“We’re getting to know each other at the same time as doing a very difficult job,” she adds. “Parenting definitely, you know, [is] like having no sleep and all that kind of stuff. So it’s really crazy. And we wanted to be married, but we wanted to be married before we had kids, but that just didn’t happen.”

The “You Had Me” singer recalls being around 7 or 8 months pregnant with Violet before the twosome got engaged. “It was like, ‘Oh, OK, you know, I have this kid.’ And then we had another kid. And then we were like, ‘We’re still not married! So we thought, ‘Let’s just go and do it.’”

Stone, who married the American musician inside a Nashville chapel in a “three-minute ceremony” last November, tells Us that she now wants a traditional wedding with family and friends.

“We want to have a wedding,” she says. “We want to actually get married. Like yes, we’re legally married, but I want to have the family together, you know, bring people from Rhode Island — which is where he’s from — and we can have a party in the forest with my English family and, like, actually have a wedding.”

Stone notes that a “fun” ceremony would mainly be for the family’s sake. “You know, to be able to celebrate a wonderful thing,” she adds.

“We are going to do it,” she says. “It’s just hard to fit it all in because we’ve got touring, we’ve got babies. … There’s so much. There’s a lot going on.”

The actress explains that she and DaLuz will “just learn each other as we go.”

“He’s such a great guy and he is such a great dad, you know, he is a very committed dad,” she says. “Really, really great.”

Stone says she’s “lucky” that she chose the “right one” instead of taking 10 years to “test that out.”

“I love having a family,” she says. “I think it is absolutely beautiful.”

When asked if she plans on having any more kids in the future, Stone responded with: “Oh yeah. I’ll have like seven kids.”

“I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. Bring on the babies!’ she quipped. “More babies, more love.”

The Grammy Award winner is kicking off her Ellipsis tour in Florida on May 26 which travels throughout the U.S., Europe and South America through September.