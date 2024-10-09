Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid got a special announcement from his girlfriend, Marissa Rand, on game day.

Rand cheered on Reid, 27, and the Chiefs on Monday, October 7, as they faced off against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium. While on the sidelines, Rand held up a poster that read, “Justin I’m pregnant,” recreating how Kourtney Kardashian told husband Travis Barker about her own pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert last year.

“I heard Super Bowl babies are God’s favorite ;),” the couple joked in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 8. “Can you guess the gender? 💘.”

The post included several snaps of Reid discovering Rand’s message. As Reid walked by her on the field, she held up the sign. Reid stopped to look over at her and read the poster. After realizing what it said, he rushed to give his partner a big hug. The pair also posed for photos with the sign.

Many Chiefs wives and girlfriends took to the comments section to congratulate Rand and Reid.

“Finally 😍😍 your [sic] gonna be the best mama!!! love you ❤️❤️,” Chariah Gordon who is engaged to wide receiver Mecole Hardman replied.

Rookie Xavier Worthy’s wife, Tia Jones, responded with several heart emojis. Retired Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, who previously played with Reid before he moved to the Chiefs, also wished the couple well.

Reid and Rand were first linked in 2022. The twosome made their relationship Instagram official that September when Rand shared a photo of herself with the athlete on the football field, captioning the pic, “Me & U.”

He shared the same pic via his own account at the time. “Winning on and off the field ❤️,” he gushed.

Since debuting their relationship, Rand has attended many Chiefs games to support Reid — and even saw their back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

“Shoutout my baby for being my best friend ☺️❤️ ily @marissarand,” Reid wrote via Instagram in February after the Chiefs earned another Lombardi trophy.

While Rand has supported Reid on the field for the past two years, he’s also returned the favor, accompanying Rand to fashion events and more. The duo were also in attendance at Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen‘s Cabo San Lucas wedding in May 2023.

“We were happy for y’all on the inside! Congratulations @simonebiles @jowens!” Rand wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a picture of her and Reid at the resort. “Y’all are the most beautiful couple 💕💕💕.”