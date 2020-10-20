Like father, like daughter! Kanye West adorably sang a debut with his and Kim Kardashian’s 7-year-old daughter, North, during a Sunday Service.

“OUR BEAUTIFUL LIGHT CLEAR REALITY,” the rapper, 43, captioned the Monday, October 19, Instagram video.

In the social media upload, the little one sat on her dad’s shoulders and reached for the camera while they sang. The Grammy winner, who also shares Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 17 months, with Kardashian, 39, smiled while showing a blue room with walls covered in chalk. Someone played the piano dressed in a blue outfit.

In March, North sang during her dad’s Paris Fashion Week show debuting his Yeezy season 8 collection. She took the stage to perform a special rap song as models walked the runway, starting with: “Yeah, you know my name, it’s Northie!”

Kardashian said that her eldest hadn’t “practiced” before her performance in a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode last month.

“I almost start crying because I’m just … I’m happy for her, but I’m so nervous for her,” the KKW Beauty creator said in a confessional. “She obviously gets that from her dad, and it just makes me so happy that she’s not afraid to try anything. That to me was just so fun to see. You know, she’s just fearless and I love that about her, and I’m such a proud mom.”

Later in the episode, the makeup mogul told West that she was “crying like a stage mom.”

She went on to praise her husband, gushing, “I think the fashion show was amazing. When Kanye says he wants to do something, he makes it happen, and he’s wanted to come back and do a fashion show, and he did it in a big way, and we’ll always have these memories. They’ll never forget it and that means a lot to me.”

While she and West have experienced many ups and downs in recent months, Kardashian is “taking care of the kids” and focusing on “healing” their marriage, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “[She is] committed to holding it together for their kids.”