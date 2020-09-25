Momager alert! Kim Kardashian revealed she cried when watching her daughter North close out her husband Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week show earlier this year.

The Skims creator, 39, reflected on the proud mom moment during the Thursday, September 24, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after watching West, 43, take the stage.

“I had no idea what the fashion show was gonna look like in itself,” the KKW Beauty founder explained. “But then when Kanye asked North, ‘Do you want to sing?’ I just … the nerves that I have now … you know, I see her at Sunday Service, but to do something on her own in front of all these people for the first time — she’s never even been up on a stage and practiced, so to see her up there … my nerves.”

The reality star, who also shares Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months, with West, added: “I almost start crying because I’m just … I’m happy for her, but I’m so nervous for her.”

North, 7, was greeted by a cheering crowd during the March gig, and Kardashian said she couldn’t be prouder of how “confident” her eldest child was through it all.

“She obviously gets that from her dad, and it just makes me so happy that she’s not afraid to try anything,” the business mogul said. “That to me was just so fun to see. You know, she’s just fearless and I love that about her, and I’m such a proud mom.”

The performance took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope, were able to attend and see North’s fashion week debut.

After the gig, the foursome had dinner with the Yeezy designer, and Kim gushed about how excited she was to see North up there singing.

“Oh, my God. I was like crying, like a stage mom,” Kim revealed when talking to her husband.

She later opened up about the big day, saying, “I think the fashion show was amazing. When Kanye says he wants to do something, he makes it happen, and he’s wanted to come back and do a fashion show, and he did it in a big way, and we’ll always have these memories. They’ll never forget it and that means a lot to me.”

Kourtney, 41, was also moved by the girls’ trip.

“With everything that’s been going on with coronavirus, I think it was really, just really so cool. Kanye was still able to do his show and then to see North, you know, have no fear and just go up there and do that was really, really cool,” the Poosh creator said during a show confessional.

Kourtney, who shares 8-year-old Penelope and sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick, noted that she doesn’t regret sticking to her Paris plan amid the beginning of the health crisis.

“The trip to Paris was really special. I just love having these memories with the girls now that they’re a little bit older and can remember it,” she said. “To me, that’s what life is about, is creating these memories together and letting them see different parts of the world.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.