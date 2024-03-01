Karlie Kloss was in total baby bliss as she opened up about what life looks like as a mom of two.

“Not to be cliché, but everything — in the most beautiful ways,” she gushed to Bustle in an interview published Friday, March 1, when asked about how much has changed since giving birth to her second son with husband Joshua Kushner.

The 31-year-old model welcomed son Elijah in July 2023. The couple also share 2-year-old son Levi.

Kloss noted on Friday that her approach to self-care looks different now while raising two kids. “I’m looking in the mirror and I have mascara left over from last night, I don’t even think I’ve run a brush through my hair today,” she teased.

While things may be more hectic at home, Kloss appreciates the reason for the changes and the evolution that comes with them.

“My self-care routine has definitely gotten more efficient, and maybe a little neglected, but that’s OK,” she explained. “I’m enjoying this phase of life, which has made me so much better in a lot of ways.”

Added the proud boy mom: “As a businesswoman, I’ve become more efficient and I make decisions faster, and I think a lot of working moms can relate to that. It’s impossible to even anticipate what is about to happen, but it’s the most beautiful changes that force you to grow.”

Kloss announced her second pregnancy when she debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala in May 2023. A source told Us Weekly at the time that she wanted to wait before going public with the news.

“Karlie has only told a few close friends about this pregnancy, she and Joshua are so excited to be expanding their family,” the insider said, adding, “Karlie is relieved that everyone will know now.”

Us Weekly first broke the news that Kloss and Kushner, 38, were dating back in November 2012.

“They are really cute together,” a source told Us of Kloss and the entrepreneur and venture capitalist. The pair tied the knot in 2018 and announced two years later that they were expecting their first baby.

A source told Us at the time that the couple “have been trying to have a baby for a few months now,” adding, “Karlie wouldn’t mind hosting Project Runway while she’s pregnant. They think this is the right time.”

The pair welcomed Levi in March 2021, with Kushner proudly sharing a photo of their son via Instagram.

“Welcome to the world,” the new dad wrote.