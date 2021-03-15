From model to mom! Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner announced on Sunday, March 14, that they became parents.

“Welcome to the world,” the new dad, 35, captioned anInstagram photo of their infant.

Us Weekly confirmed in October that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 28, was pregnant. The news came seven months after a source exclusively told Us that the couple had “been trying to have a baby for a few months.”

The insider added in March, “Karlie wouldn’t mind hosting Project Runway while she’s pregnant. They think this is the right time.”

The model debuted her baby bump the following month with an Instagram video. “Good morning baby,” the Illinois native captioned footage of herself in a black bra and orange sweatpants, her bare belly out.

Fellow pregnant model Emily Ratajkowski commented, “Congrats Karlie,” while expectant model Romee Strijd wrote, “Yay!”

Kloss posted a poolside picture later that same month, cradling her stomach in a yellow dress. New moms Katy Perry and Ashley Graham showed the Kode With Klossy creator some love in the comments, calling her a “goddess.”

Kushner proposed to the model in July 2018, and they tied the knot three months later. The couple have been notoriously private about their relationship, which Kloss explained to Porter magazine that same year.

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life,” she said in 2018. “Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

Kloss did gush about the investor after their engagement, writing via Instagram: “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

When Instagram users assumed that the Project Runway host was pregnant the following year, she hilariously denied rumors. “Not pregnant just love [fries],” Kloss wrote in June 2019.