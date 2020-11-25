Pregnancy progress! Karlie Kloss showed her baby bump in a Tuesday, November 24, poolside pic.

“The bump! Hi pumpkin,” Ashley Graham commented on the Instagram post, which Kloss, 28, captioned simply with a heart. Naomi Campbell called the Illinois native a “beautiful mama.”

In the social media upload, the Kode With Klossy creator posed in a yellow dress, cradling her budding belly.

The photo came one week after the model’s baby bump debut. “Good morning baby,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned a November 17 Instagram video of herself wearing a black bra and orange sweatpants, her bare stomach on display.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, are expecting their first child, two years after their New York wedding.

The pair had been “trying to have a baby for a few months,” a source exclusively told Us in March. “Karlie wouldn’t mind hosting Project Runway while she’s pregnant. They think this is the right time.”

The parents-to-be have been notoriously private about their relationship, which Kloss explained to Porter magazine in 2018. “It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life,” the computer programmer said. “Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

The Project Runway host announced her and Kushner’s engagement in July of that same year, writing via Instagram: “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Kloss’ sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, who is married to Joshua’s brother, Jared Kushner, tweeted at the time that she was “so, so happy” for the couple. “I feel blessed you have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!” the former Celebrity Apprentice star, 39, wrote.