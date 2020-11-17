Bumping along! Karlie Kloss confirmed her pregnancy and showed fans a glimpse of her growing belly.

“Good morning baby,” the model, 28, captioned a video on Instagram on Tuesday, November 17, panning her camera over her bare stomach. Kloss donned a black bra and orange sweats as she lounged in bed.

The post marks the first time Kloss has addressed the baby news since multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in October that she and husband Josh Kushner are expecting their first child. Another insider previously revealed that the duo, who tied the knot in October 2018, “have been trying to have a baby for a few months now.”

After revealing her bare bump, the Project Runway host received a wave of well-wishes from famous friends. “Congrats Karlie!” Emily Ratajkowski, who announced her own pregnancy in October, gushed in the comments section.

“Aw! good morning babyyyyyyyy,” Ashley Graham wrote. Sailor Brinkley Cook kept her comment simple, adding, “Congratulations angel💛💛💛💛.”

Us broke the news in November 2012 that Kloss was dating the businessman, 38, after they were spotted at a party together in New York City. In July 2018, the Victoria’s Secret model announced via Instagram that Kushner had proposed.

“I love you more than I have words to express,” she captioned a sweet PDA pic at the time. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Three months after their engagement news, the pair exchanged vows in upstate New York. “They wanted to make it very low-key,” a source told Us exclusively of the wedding. “They wanted to be as private as possible.”

Less than a year after their nuptials, the couple celebrated a second wedding in Wyoming with pals including Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry in attendance to witness the special moment. Kloss and Kushner sparked speculation that they might have a little one on the way in June 2019, but the Kode With Klossy founder quickly shut down the rumors.

“Not pregnant just love [fries],” she teased in response to an Instagram follower’s question about whether she was pregnant at the time.