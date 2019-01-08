A beautiful day to breast-feed! Kat Von D shared an Instagram video of herself nursing her 5-week-old son, Leafar, outside on Sunday, January 6. The tattoo artist, who is known for her winged eyeliner and heavy lipstick, was makeup free in the clip.

“Getting some of that vitamin Double D! Sunshine party!” Von D, 36, wrote. The makeup guru noted that she and her husband, Leafar Seyer (birth name: Rafael Reyes), spend “daily time” in their front yard with their baby.

“Especially now that he’s hit his first mental development leap at age 5 weeks,” Von D explained.“His heightened sense of alertness, smell and touch make going outside such a treat for him [and us]. So much magical bliss [and boobs.]”

Von D’s post received more than 3,000 comments, including one from a fan who had suffered two pregnancy losses.

“I’ve never been able to have a baby (I’ve miscarried twice) but seeing this is beautiful and makes me cry happy tears,” the woman wrote.The L.A. Ink alum responded: “I miscarried twice before we had Baby Leafar. Never say never!”

Last month, Von D revealed she used donor breast milk for a short period.

“During the first two days of Leafar’s life, his blood count had been low, and as much as I had committed myself to strictly breastfeed, my milk hadn’t come in yet,” she wrote on Instagram in December. With the help of her Los Angeles-based midwife Sara Howard, Von D was able to find a donor who eats a plant-based diet. (Both Von D and the musician, 43, are vegans.)

The couple tied the knot in February and three months later, the makeup guru announced her pregnancy.

“I’m really lucky I have a husband who is really involved in the entire process,” Von D gushed to Us Weekly in September. “I don’t force it on him. He’s super excited to be a part of everything. I’m lucky.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!