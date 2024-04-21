Kate Hudson got cozy with her kids for her birthday this year.

Hudson shared a carousel of photos via Instagram on Sunday, April 21, from her 45th birthday celebrations. Among the photos was a sweet snap of Hudson cozied up in bed with two of her children, son Bingham, 12, and daughter Rani, 5.

“A perfect day from start to finish ☀️✨,” the actress captioned her photos. “Thank you for all the wishes yesterday for my birthday! I got all the fuzzy feels ❤️🙏.”

The photos of her children were interspersed with videos as well, capturing moments from throughout the day, including gifts, breakfast, flowers, a picnic and, of course, birthday cake. The actress capped the day off with a large dinner out alongside friends.

Hudson shares Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and welcomed Rani in 2018 with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, whom she began dating in 2016. Hudson also welcomed her first child, Ryder, 20, in 2004 with her ex-husband Chris Robinson.

The How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days actress has been candid about how she navigates coparenting her children with three different men. “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” she told The Sunday Times in November 2022. “The unit that I’ve created with three different children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

She continued, “My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I’m also practical, so, one day at a time … I work really hard at relationships because I like them.”

In 2019, Hudson said that she had been “very lucky” with Robinson and Bellamy as coparents. “As much as I would say I don’t recommend it to most, my situation is quite amazing,” she revealed on Laura Wasser’s “Divorce Sucks!” podcast at the time. “I was very lucky to have partners in my life — and everyone was a different circumstance — that we were able to figure it out.”

She continued, “I do feel that when you get divorced, you know, you’re still in a relationship. It’s just a different kind of relationship. You know, you’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days. You’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks.”

As for Hudson and Fujikawa, the couple have been engaged since 20212, though they don’t seem any closer to walking down the aisle.

“Right now, planning a wedding feels insane, but I’m excited to plan a wedding, and I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding,” she said in February 2023 on the “Table for Two” podcast, adding that her first wedding to Robinson was “so small.”

“So there’s a part of me that wants the big bash, you know?” she continued. “There’s, like, two sides to me: the big bash or the small, intimate [wedding]. I think somewhere in there I’m going to come up with both.”