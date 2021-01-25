Kate Hudson Gets Real About Having 3 Kids With 3 Different Fathers

Kate Hudson knows that her family life may be unconventional, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’ve got multiple dads. I’ve got kids all over the place,” the actress, 41, said on Sunday Today With Willie Geist on Sunday, January 24.

Hudson shares son Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 9, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani, 2, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Although her schedule tends to be jam-packed at all times, the Almost Famous star tries to separate her personal and professional lives whenever she can.

“The only expectations I really have that are really high [in] my life is with my kids and with family stuff,” she told Willie Geist. “Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go. … I work my ass off and then I walk away and I hope for the best.”

Hudson was married to The Black Crowes frontman Robinson, 54, from December 2000 to October 2007. They share joint custody of Ryder, whom they welcomed in January 2004. After her divorce, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star got engaged to Muse lead singer Bellamy, 42, in April 2011 and gave birth to Bingham that July. They split in December 2014 but have stayed friends as coparents. Hudson began dating musician Fujikawa, 34, in December 2016, and they welcomed Rani in October 2018.

During her appearance on the NBC morning show, the Oscar nominee spoke candidly about the challenges of being quarantined with her family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanna be like, ‘Yeah, it’s so great and … we’re figuring it out,’ but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there’s days that I have to remind myself to be grateful,” she admitted. “I never thought in a million years that I’d spend a year in one place. And when you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going, ‘Please, please, get me out of here!’”

That said, Hudson has learned to be thankful for what she has. All three of her kids’ fathers are present in their lives, something that she did not have growing up.

“It’s a 41-year-old issue,” she told Geist, 45, of her estrangement from her dad, Bill Hudson, who left her mother, Goldie Hawn, when Kate and her brother, Oliver Hudson, were young. “I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather [Kurt Russell] who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad.”

Kate went on to say that she has learned “it’s OK” that she does not know her father, calling their situation “quite common.”