Celebrity Moms

Kate Hudson Can’t Believe Son Bingham Is ‘Getting Too Big’ in Vacation Photos

By
Kate Hudson Can't Believe Son Bingham, 12, Is 'Getting Too Big' in Vacation Photos
Kate Hudson. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kate Hudson’s children are growing up before her very eyes.

In fact, 12-year-old Bingham shocked the Almost Famous actress, 45, with the way he has gotten bigger. Hudson was astounded by recent vacation photos of her second son.

“Vacation Bing 😳🥰☀️❤️ What’s happening?!” Hudson, 45, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 21. “My baby getting toooooo big!!!! #EmpireOfTheSun.”

Hudson shares the 12-year-old with ex Matt Bellamy and uploaded a pair of photos on Friday of son Bingham looking off into the distance.

Bellamy’s wife, Elle Evans, agreed with Hudson.

“And he’s even more beautiful on the inside 🥰😍😘,” Evans, 34, commented.

Hudson’s celebrity friends including Liv Tyler felt the same.

“Woahhhh Bingo !!😍,” Tyler, 46, replied.

Kate Hudson Can't Believe Son Bingham, 12, Is 'Getting Too Big' in Vacation Photos
Courtesy of Kate Hudson/Instagram

In addition to Bingham, Hudson shares son Ryder, 20, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and daughter Rani Rose, 5, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Hudson and Fujikawa, 38, have long made it a priority to amicably coparent with her former partners.

“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” Hudson told the Sunday Times in November 2022. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours. I’m not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage.”

She continued, “For me, it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.”

Hudson recently detailed her motherhood experience in new song “Live Forever.”

“It’s the strongest love I ever had. So, when you have your first child, I was so young, and when I was writing this album … Ryder was leaving for college,” Hudson recalled during an April appearance on CBS Sunday Mornings. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, my whole adult life, I’ve had this incredible partner, and now I have to like, say goodbye?’ So, that’s really like all of the things I was thinking about in the song.”

Ryder began attending New York University in August 2022.

“It’s so hard,” Hudson previously said during an appearance on the Today show the following December. “All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy. But, man, when I’m in LA, and I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don’t hear his voice, it’s a big one.”

