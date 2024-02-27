Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s 3-Year-Old Son Plays Drums During Their Performance

By
Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s 3-Year-Old Son Plays Drums Onstage During Their Performance
Katharine McPhee and David Foster. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Katharine McPhee and David Foster know how to put on a show with their little one.

McPhee, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, February 26, to share a video of the couple’s 3-year-old son, Rennie David, jamming in the percussion pit during their performance in Washington, D.C. one night prior.

“Had a VERY special guest join us on stage for the first time 🥁 #ProudMom,” she captioned the post.

In the video, Rennie plays the tambourine and Foster, 74, sits at the piano while the American Idol alum dances on stage. Fans and famous friends were quick to celebrate the milestone in the comments section.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Son Rennie Feature

Related: Katharine McPhee's Rare Photos With Her and David Foster's Son Rennie

“@katharinefoster you must be so proud!!” one user wrote, while another added, “I love it. Mommy sidestage cheering on her future star Rennie Foster! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ FANTASTIC.”

Nicole Scherzinger shared her thoughts, writing, “Omg I cannot even!!!!!!! A child prodigy!!! 🥁 🥁🥁🥁.”

Foster and McPhee, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their son in 2021 and have frequently put his musical talent on display for fans via social media. In January, Foster exclusively told Us Weekly that he doesn’t know how their son is got his skills.

“We play together and I jam with him, but I don’t know where he learned,” he told Us at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. “I swear I’m not a drummer. I have no idea how he learned. So fluid. That’s the real mind-blowing thing.”

Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents Musical Footsteps

Related: Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents’ Musical Footsteps: Blue Ivy Carter, N...

Foster described Rennie as “just a normal kid,” teasing, “He’s not even potty-trained.” The music producer added that his son sometimes “puts the drums down and plays with his toys.”

At the time, Foster was hesitant about putting their toddler in front of an audience. “I don’t want to parade him in front of everyone. He’s young, he’s a kid,” he explained.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s 3-Year-Old Son Plays Drums Onstage During Their Performance
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Foster shared an Instagram video of his son playing the drums one week earlier, which caught the attention of Charlie Puth, Jewel and Jermaine Dupri, among other stars. Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum commented, “He’s killing it , The 1 is there !! crazy fills and always nails the 1, I like how you were getting him to do 16ths on the hat and he finally went there.”

In October 2023, McPhee told Us that she and Foster saw Rennie’s drumming as “cute and interesting” before he took it to “another level.”

amazon-ermonn-crochet-cardigan

Deal of the Day

This Airy Spring Cardigan Comes in 28 Colors — And Is 25% Off View Deal

Katharine McPhee and David Foster Have a 'Simple' Way of Staying Connected

Related: Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Relationship Timeline

“And so now the text messages between me and my husband are changing,” she said. “‘This is really crazy, right?’ The control, the obsession of the drive of playing as much as he does throughout the day. I’ll say, ‘Do you want to go to the park? Do you want to go somewhere, like, fun?’ Somewhere where any kid would say, ‘Yeah!’ And he said, ‘I wanna play my drums.’”

Along with Rennie, Foster welcomed daughters Allison, 53, Amy, 50, Sara, 43, Erin, 41, and Jordan, 38, in previous relationships.

In this article

David Foster Postpones Tour Dates to Undergo Unexpected Medical Procedure

David Foster
1251228914katharine_mcphee_290x206

Katharine McPhee

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!