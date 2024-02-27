Katharine McPhee and David Foster know how to put on a show with their little one.

McPhee, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, February 26, to share a video of the couple’s 3-year-old son, Rennie David, jamming in the percussion pit during their performance in Washington, D.C. one night prior.

“Had a VERY special guest join us on stage for the first time 🥁 #ProudMom,” she captioned the post.

In the video, Rennie plays the tambourine and Foster, 74, sits at the piano while the American Idol alum dances on stage. Fans and famous friends were quick to celebrate the milestone in the comments section.

“@katharinefoster you must be so proud!!” one user wrote, while another added, “I love it. Mommy sidestage cheering on her future star Rennie Foster! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ FANTASTIC.”

Nicole Scherzinger shared her thoughts, writing, “Omg I cannot even!!!!!!! A child prodigy!!! 🥁 🥁🥁🥁.”

Foster and McPhee, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their son in 2021 and have frequently put his musical talent on display for fans via social media. In January, Foster exclusively told Us Weekly that he doesn’t know how their son is got his skills.

“We play together and I jam with him, but I don’t know where he learned,” he told Us at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. “I swear I’m not a drummer. I have no idea how he learned. So fluid. That’s the real mind-blowing thing.”

Foster described Rennie as “just a normal kid,” teasing, “He’s not even potty-trained.” The music producer added that his son sometimes “puts the drums down and plays with his toys.”

At the time, Foster was hesitant about putting their toddler in front of an audience. “I don’t want to parade him in front of everyone. He’s young, he’s a kid,” he explained.

Foster shared an Instagram video of his son playing the drums one week earlier, which caught the attention of Charlie Puth, Jewel and Jermaine Dupri, among other stars. Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum commented, “He’s killing it , The 1 is there !! crazy fills and always nails the 1, I like how you were getting him to do 16ths on the hat and he finally went there.”

In October 2023, McPhee told Us that she and Foster saw Rennie’s drumming as “cute and interesting” before he took it to “another level.”

“And so now the text messages between me and my husband are changing,” she said. “‘This is really crazy, right?’ The control, the obsession of the drive of playing as much as he does throughout the day. I’ll say, ‘Do you want to go to the park? Do you want to go somewhere, like, fun?’ Somewhere where any kid would say, ‘Yeah!’ And he said, ‘I wanna play my drums.’”

Along with Rennie, Foster welcomed daughters Allison, 53, Amy, 50, Sara, 43, Erin, 41, and Jordan, 38, in previous relationships.