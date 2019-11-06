



In it together! Katie Holmes and her 13-year-old daughter, Suri, “sometimes” exercise together.

“It just depends on the day,” the actress, 40, said in her December Shape cover story, published on Wednesday, November 6. “We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap. But I don’t force her to work out with me because I know that’s lame.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, who welcomed Suri in 2006 with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, exercises four times a week. “Variety is key, or I get bored,” she explained. “I like spinning, boxing, and yoga, and sometimes I’ll take a dance class. I have my own spin bike, so I can do it at home when I have to get up really early. … I got into boxing a couple of years ago.”

Whether they’re working out together or winding down, Holmes and Suri share a strong bond. “I feel very blessed to have such a special daughter,” the California native told the magazine. “Being her mom is absolutely the greatest gift and privilege.”

Suri is “a great kid,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “She is so sweet and well-mannered. She’s extremely polite and respectful. She’s just a good girl who is a joy to be around. Katie has done things right with her because she’s very grounded and down to earth. She doesn’t come across as spoiled or like a celebrity kid at all. She’s kind and she always shows gratitude.”

The insider added, “She’s a normal tween. She loves pop music and fashion and hanging out with her friends. She’s into ballet and dancing. That’s one of her favorite hobbies. She’s curious and loves to learn. She does well in school. She’s close to her grandparents and aunts. They are a close-knit family and have done everything they can to be there for her and to help with her upbringing.”

It’s been six years since Cruise, 57, was seen in public with his daughter. The Mission Impossible star also shares Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman.