Hopes for his future. Katie Price’s rep clarified the former model’s decision to move her 18-year-old son, Harvey, to a home for full-time care.

“Like many parents of disabled children turning 18, Katie is actively looking for a residential college where he will go once he leaves school,” the 42-year-old’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, January 16. “Somewhere he will learn to live as independent a life as he can, learning life skills, and socialize with peers — building invaluable friendships.”

Price made headlines on Thursday, January 14, when she opened up about finding Harvey a new home. “It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him,” she told The Sun. “This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialize with people other than me. I’m trying to get him used to me not being there all the time. But he’ll call on his iPad and say, ‘Mum, I need you,’ and I run to him.”

The English star shares her son with former professional football player Dwight Yorke, who is not involved in his life. Harvey was born with septo-optic dysplasia, which leaves the development of the optic nerve unpredictable. He is partially blind, gains weight easily from his Prader-Willis syndrome and is on the autism spectrum.

Price noted that Harvey is moving “three hours away” and the distance might make it difficult to see him as she “juggles” her four younger children: Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6.

“The other kids are excited for him — they want to see what he can do. But I think they’ll find it hard when he’s not around on weekends,” she said. “I need to learn to let go but it’s tough — anyone in my position knows how hard it is. We have an incredible bond. I don’t know how Harvey will react or how he’ll feel when I can’t get to him. It’s too painful to think about.”

Price added that Harvey will live at the facility “until he’s 25.” Although she expected him to start in September of this year, she is unsure if he will due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum called the decision “painful” but shared that she is unable to restrain her son. “That’s why I want to find the right college for him so if there’s ever a case where he kicks off, I’m involved.”