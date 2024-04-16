Kelly Clarkson got candid on her talk show about experiencing difficult pregnancies before welcoming both of her children.

“I have been pregnant twice, hospitalized both times,” Clarkson, 41, shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, April 15, while talking with guest Hillary Clinton about the Arizona Supreme Court’s near-total abortion ban. “I mean, literally, I asked God, this is a real thing, to just take me and my son in the hospital the second time because I was like, it’s the worst thing. … I didn’t know I’d get emotional, sorry …”

Clarkson, who shares daughter River, 9, and son Remy, 8, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, began crying while Clinton, 76, comforted her by saying, “It’s OK, because you’re speaking for so many. You’re speaking for literally millions of women in our country and around the world.”

After recomposing herself, the “Since U Been Gone” singer shared that it was her “decision” to have her kids and she is “so glad” she did.

“I love my babies,” she shared before sharing her disdain for Arizona’s abortion ban. “You don’t realize how hard it is. The fact that you would take that away from someone. That it can literally kill them. The fact if they’re raped … by their family member … and they have to — like that, it’s just like insane to me.”

Clarkson has previously been open about her challenging pregnancies.

“I’m familiar with all-day sickness. I have to get IVs and fluids because I get so dehydrated. It’s really bad,” she shared in an interview with CBS This Morning in November 2015 while pregnant with Remy.

Two years after welcoming her son, Clarkson explained that she was done having kids because of what she went through while pregnant.

“I always feel bad because I have friends who have a hard time getting pregnant and I’m just like, ‘Guys, I have the worst pregnancies ever, it can’t happen again!’” she said on KTU’s Cubby and Carolina in the Morning in September 2017.

Although Clarkson may have had a rocky road to parenthood, she loves being a mom.

“There is no greater gift than being a mama, and that comes with countless roles,” she told viewers during Carters’ ShowHER Love virtual baby shower in June 2020. “Friend, teacher — thank you COVID — support system, shoulder to cry on, chef and more.”

While Clarkson noted that parenting can be stressful, it is also very rewarding.

“You are going to be inspired to do all these magical things with your kids. Do things you’ve never done before. Try things you’ve never done before. It is such an awesome experience being a parent,” she shared during the baby shower. “I know it can be overwhelming, but it is so amazing. You aren’t just molding their little lives, it’s changing you in the process too.”