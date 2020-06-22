Her favorite achievement to date! Kelly Clarkson gushed about the experience of being a mother less than two weeks after she and Brandon Blackstock called it quits.

“There is no greater gift than being a mama, and that comes with countless roles,” the American Idol alum, 38, told viewers during Carter’s ShowHER Love virtual baby shower on Thursday, June 18. “Friend, teacher — thank you, COVID — support system, shoulder to cry on, chef and more.”

The “Because of You” songstress teamed up with all-star guests, including Shawn Johnson and Jordin Sparks, to give 100 lucky new moms some of their best parenting pointers. Though she admitted that tackling all of the daily duties of being a mom can be a little stressful at time, she reassured the baby shower attendees that there was nothing better than watching your kids grow.

“You are going to be inspired to do all of these magical things with your kids. Do things you’ve never done before. Try things you’ve never done before. It is such an awesome experience being a parent,” she said on Thursday. “I know it can be overwhelming, but it is so amazing. You aren’t just molding their little lives, it’s changing you in the process too.”

While no two moms’ experiences are the same, Clarkson claimed there’s one thing that all parents should do to remind themselves that they’re simply doing their best. “Whether you are a working mom or a stay at home mom, let yourself off the hook,” she said. “You are still getting it done, you are still productive. It’s just working through time management as a new mom. … There are moments when you will want to cry so hard — and that’s OK! But just try to laugh and let it go.”

Clarkson shares daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 4, with Blackstock, 43. On June 11, Us Weekly confirmed that the former couple, who tied the knot in 2013, had separated as a result of “irreconcilable differences.” Blackstock was previously married to Melissa Ashworth, with whom he shares two children, Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.

Shortly after news of her divorce made headlines, an insider told Us exclusively that the “Stronger” singer “clashed on so many levels” with the music manager — and that being together during quarantine only made things worse.

“Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t,” the source added. “Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung.”

Amid her split, Clarkson has been leaning on “supportive” pal Blake Shelton for guidance. Along with seeking support from friends and family, the “Since U Been Gone” singer has also turned to therapy. During a candid discussion with actress Laura Prepon on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she explained how talking about any problems she’s facing is a positive tool for moving forward.

“I’m one who loves therapy,” she said. “Sometimes just saying it out loud helps you heal. … Saying it out loud helps the person saying it just as much as somebody connecting to the message and feeling the same way.”