Just two peas in a pod! Kelly Clarkson’s close friendship with Reba McEntire is too cute for words.

Clarkson and McEntire became friends after they performed together during the season 1 finale of American Idol in 2002. Years later, the Voice judge began dating Brandon Blackstock — the son of the Reba alum’s ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. The “Love So Soft” singer wed Brandon in 2013 and they later became the parents of two children: River Rose and Remington Alexander.

In 2018, Clarkson sang the “Fancy” singer’s praises while giving a speech in her honor. “I’ve been a fan of Reba since I was a little girl,” the American Idol alum said at the Kennedy Center Honors. “Her voice has always felt nostalgic for me. Even as an adult, there’s something about her tone and her storytelling that just feels like home.”

Clarkson added, “Sometimes when we meet our heroes, it doesn’t always pan out how you hope. But meeting Reba, being friends with her and eventually becoming family has been one of the highlights of my life, truly.”

McEntire and Narvel announced their separation in 2015. Us Weekly revealed at the time that Clarkson was the one who initially encouraged them to stay together, even though they had already “been living apart” for two years.

“Kelly urged them not to split and she’s the reason they didn’t split earlier,” an insider previously shared. “She was really fighting for them to make it work and stay together.”

Even after McEntire was no longer married to Narvel, she still remained close to Clarkson. “She married my oldest son, Brandon, but we’re also good friends,” she told Us in March 2019. “So that goes a long way — when you can have a good friend as a part of your family.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, June 11, that Clarkson and Brandon had called it quits after nearly seven years of marriage. According to court docs obtained by Us, the “Since U Been Gone” singer cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed their split date as June 4.

The case has been classified as “dissolution with minor children” due to the estranged pair’s two children. Brandon also shares Savannah and Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Scroll down to see a glimpse at Clarkson and McEntire’s close friendship.