Kelly Hyland Tears Up Seeing Daughter Brooke Hyland in a Wedding Dress

Dance Moms star Kelly Hyland had a tearful reaction to seeing daughter Brooke Hyland in a wedding dress.

“Reactions to the first wedding dress I tried on,” Brooke, 26, wrote over a Friday, September 27, TikTok video. In the clip, Kelly, 53, turns to see a glimpse of Brooke in her gown and her eyes appear to get teary while taking in her daughter.

Kelly continues to stare at Brooke’s gown as sister Paige Hyland’s jaw drops while she makes her way over. As the camera pans back to Kelly, she’s seen gazing adoringly at Brooke.

“This one is still in the running,” Brooke captioned the upload.

Brooke reposted the TikTok to her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 28, writing, “Special moment, special people.”

Brooke announced in May that she and Brian Thalman are engaged. “Learned that he’s almost as tall as me on one knee — here’s to today, tomorrow, & forever after that 💍,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside snaps from their engagement.

Weeks later, Kelly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. “The first red flag was my significant weight loss,” Kelly told E! News in May. “I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss.”

Kelly booked a mammogram in late March after uncovering a lump on her breast. “I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean,” she explained. “However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass.”

After Kelly underwent a biopsy, the mass came back as malignant and she was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma grade 3. While reflecting on the diagnosis, Kelly told the outlet that breaking the news to Brooke, Paige, and son Josh was a “very hard conversation for us all.” (Kelly shares her kids with ex-husband Randy Hyland.)

“We watched my Nana battle cancer for years, so I knew that we were at the start of a very long and challenging road,” Brooke told the outlet, referring to Kelly’s mom, who died of cancer in 2019. “I hated that I had to watch another important person in my life go through it.”

Months later, Kelly revealed that she reached a major milestone in her cancer battle. “I got to ring the bell today,” she wrote in an August Instagram post, alongside a video of her tugging on the rope attached to a bell. “This was the end of my first treatment … next steps surgery, 20 radiation and 11 more treatments. I GOT THIS.”

Kelly, Brooke and Paige starred on Dance Moms seasons 1 through 4 from 2011 to 2014. The family left the show before the end of season 4 because of tensions between Kelly and the girls’ dance coach, Abby Lee Miller.