Kelly Osbourne got candid about a “personal” argument she had with boyfriend Sid Wilson over including Osbourne in their son’s full name.

Osbourne, 39, revealed during a recent podcast episode that the “biggest fight” she and Wilson, 47, have “ever had” was over what to name their son.

“I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and [Sid] wouldn’t let me, and we had a huge fight,” Osborne shared on “The Osbournes Podcast” earlier this month, adding that her 13-month-old son, also named Sidney, does not currently have a “double-barreled last name.”

“I feel that I was forced into doing something that I didn’t want to do,” she said. “I can never ever forgive him for that, but we can move on.” Osbourne noted that after “eye opening conversations” and “couples therapy,” the parents have agreed to change their son’s last name to feature both Osborne and Wilson.

“We both made our child so he should have both of our last names,” she explained. “Not one is more important than the other.”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Osbourne revealed that she thought she was naming her son after her boyfriend, his father and his grandfather, but later found out Wilson’s “grandfather’s name was Fred.”

“Sid told me that his grandfather had the same name, but he didn’t,” she said. “So why is my son the fourth? My son should be the third. It drives me crazy.”

Although she still loves the name, Osbourne felt as if she “had literally no say” in picking it out. “The other thing that got me was that I feel that it was more about pleasing his family than it was about pleasing me, and I’m his partner,” she elaborated.

Osbourne announced her pregnancy via Instagram in May 2022, gushing that she was “ecstatic” to have a baby. ““I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she captioned a photo of herself holding up a sonogram. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it.”

Osbourne and Wilson became friends in 1999, when Wilson’s band Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, a music festival founded by Kelly’s parents, Ozzy Osborune and Sharon Osbourne.

Flashforward to February 2022, Kelly shared confirmed the duo were dating via social media. “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!” she captioned a photo. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”