Kelly Osbourne is “proud” to be a “f—king nepo baby.”

Kelly, 39, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, is making it clear that she has no qualms about being named in the same conversation as her parents.

“I’m proud of my parents’ achievements. I think that what they have done is incredible, history-making,” she admitted during an interview with Rolling Stone, published on Thursday, January 18. “I go so far as to say both of them are iconic.”

However, Kelly does have an issue with “automatically” getting “all of these opportunities” because of her family.

“My parents have always taught me that you have to prove yourself,” Kelly added.

The nepo baby conversation came up in Kelly’s Rolling Stone profile after she addressed her controversial comments from an appearance on The View in 2015. Nearly a decade later, the clip has become a viral sound on TikTok and a meme on social media.

At the time, Kelly discussed former President Donald Trump’s statements on immigration. “If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?” she said. While she immediately attempted to backtrack, Kelly received major backlash for her statement. She then apologized for her “poor choice of words” in a Facebook post but made it clear that she’s “not” a racist.

“It hurt a lot of people, and that to me, is by far makes it the worst thing I’ve ever done,” Kelly admitted to Rolling Stone on Thursday. “I realized that I’m not great on live TV and that words are so powerful. And to be labeled as something you’re not is really difficult. But it happened. There’s nothing I can do.”

She went on to say that the video made her look like “a self-righteous little c—t,” adding, “I hate it.”

Kelly went on to note that the entire incident allowed her to partake in a larger conversation about her privilege.

“I didn’t know what white privilege was because you just go along living your life and until somebody points out that something is, you don’t f—king know. Because like I said, it’s very different in England. But here it’s like, if you’re white, you’re privileged, period,” she said, in part. “I am privileged not just because of who my parents are or the color of my skin, it’s that the life that I have is very privileged. And for a long time, I took that for granted because I didn’t understand it.”

Now that she’s a mom, Kelly said she plans to discuss privilege with her son Sidney, 12 months. (Kelly and boyfriend Sid Wilson welcomed their son in late 2022.)

“I’m going to have to play that video for my son at one point and explain it to him,” she said. “That is probably the cherry on the cake of how painful all of this is. I want him to understand what I was trying to say and how powerful words are.