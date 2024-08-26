Kelly Ripa had a playful reaction to daughter Lola’s topless photo.

In a snap shared via Instagram on Friday, August 23, Lola, 23, lay on her stomach as she lounged on a chair and soaked up the sun. While catching the rays, Lola rocked olive green bathing suit bottoms, a multi-colored bandana in her hair and black sunglasses.

“Is this demure?” Lola captioned her post, referring to the viral term coined by TikToker Jools Lebron. In a fitting response, Ripa, 53, commented, “It’s very mindful.”

Lola is the only daughter of Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos. The couple, who wed in 1996, also share sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21.

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts have been supportive of their daughter through the years. In 2023, Lola graduated from New York University, and the pair made sure to gush over her accomplishments.

“Lola Gets! 🎓” Ripa captioned an Instagram video with various clips of Lola. In the caption, Ripa wrote, “#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you 👏 👩‍🎓 🎉.”

Consuelos, for his part, posted the same montage, writing, “Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!”

Ahead of Lola’s last semester of college, she moved back into Consuelos, 53, and Ripa’s New York City apartment — and got a warning from her parents about making sure to knock before walking into their room.

“I said, ‘Lola, I don’t want you to take this the wrong way, I’m very excited that you are home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You’re so funny and you’re just fantastic — but you gotta knock,’” Consuelos recalled during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark in January 2023, while Ripa added, “Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem.”

Ripa and Consuelos have also been candid about watching their kids grow up. “We blinked, unfortunately, and now they are grown adults,” Ripa told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “I think that’s really the worst part is that we didn’t slow down in real time to appreciate that aspect of them when they were small, because we were so busy protecting them and making sure they were turning into good people and getting things done on time.”

Ripa joked that there was one part she enjoyed about having an “empty nest” at home. “I will say the best part is there’s no laundry in our house,” she added. “There’s no dishes. There’s like, nothing! Nothing! There’s nothing.”