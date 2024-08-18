Thanks to the “very demure” TikTok trend, Jools Lebron has skyrocketed to stardom on the app — and even reached Jennifer Lopez’s feed.

After Lopez, 55, recreated the trend on her own social media account, Lebron thought she was being pranked.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. Like, that’s a gag.’ I’ve listened to you and now you listen to me,” Lebron exclusively told Us Weekly at SYNERGY’S Feel the Synergy Party in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 17, adding that SYNERGY Kombucha is “very demure.”

Lebron, who’s 100 percent Puerto Rican, noted that Lopez was “everything” when she was growing up.

Lebron went viral earlier this month after uploading a video showing off her makeup for her job. “You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful,” she said in the clip. “I don’t come to work with a green cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work.”

The post has since gotten over 30 million views and over 3 million likes, garnering Lebron over 1.5 million followers on the app. Days later, Lopez played into the trend by sharing a clip of her sipping from a bottle of her cocktail brand Delola.

“See how I do this when I drink from the bottle? Very demure, very mindful. I don’t just chug it,” Lopez said in the Instagram clip posted on Saturday, August 17. “Very elegant, swilling it. Demure. Mindful.”

While Lopez and other A-listers like Khloé Kardashian have rocked the trend, Lebron noted that she’s been impressed with influencers in the beauty community who nailed it, too.

“I grew up an influencer kid, like, I watched all YouTube and all kinds of stuff like that,” she explained. “Seeing them do the trend, and just welcome in someone that has loved them, and follow me back and show me my flowers has been everything.”

Lebron, who has since quit her prior job working at a grocery store, noted that the trend has taken the world by storm for a very heartfelt reason. She explained that there’s been a “lack of empathy and regard for people’s feelings” as well as how they “represent themselves” on social media.

“I think that people get in survival mode and they forget how they’re also being perceived when they leave a nasty comment or when they’re being rude or whatever,” she noted. “Let’s be demure. Let’s be mindful of why we came. Let’s be mindful because we didn’t come to just be mean girls.”

She continued, “We didn’t come to be messy and this applies to everything: your appearance, your mindset. Be mindful of what you think. Be mindful of your actions, and be demure, modest and reserved. That doesn’t mean a race, a color, an ethnicity, a finance. ‘Demurity’ is being the most thoughtful, mindful version of yourself.”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo