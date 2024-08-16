Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Khloe Kardashian Jokes She Has ‘No Clue What’s Going On’ While Getting ‘Demure’ Makeup Done

By
Khloe Kardashian Jokes She Has No Idea What Going on While Getting Demure Makeup Done
Courtesy of Ash K Holm/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian’s glam is so very demure.

Kardashian, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 15, to show off her timeless makeup while participating in TikTok’s latest trend.

“Do you see how I do Khloé’s makeup?” makeup artist Ash K Holm said as she swiped a brush across the Good American co-founder’s cheeks. “Very ’90’s, very sultry, very thoughtful, very demure.” Kardashian’s glam featured brown eyeshadow shades blended into her crease, a nude pigment on her lid, black winged eyeliner, long lashes, extra-rosy and highlighted cheeks and lined lips.

“Do you see how I’m sitting here?” Kardashian chimed in. “Very lady-like, very mindful, very demure.”

Khloe K Style Evolution

Related: See Khloe Kardashian’s Sexy Style Evolution

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos then added, while spraying Kardashian’s slicked back updo, “Have you seen the bun? Very chic, very elegant, very demure.” He continued, “What does it mean, demure?”

The trio then cracked up as Kardashian admitted, “Nobody knows.”

Kardashian posted the reel to her Instagram story alongside the caption, “I don’t have a clue what’s going on.”

Khloe Kardashian Jokes She Has No Idea What Going on While Getting Demure Makeup Done
Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The “very demure” trend took off on social media earlier this month after influencer Jools Lebron went viral for explaining how she stays “very demure”— meaning mindful, cutesy and modest.

lisa rinna on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Lisa Rinna Said This $15 Hyaluronic Acid Serum is ‘Lovely!’ View Deal

Kardashian paired her glam with a fitted black midi dress featuring thin straps, a scoop neck and a lace-up front. She accessorized with chunky gold earrings and matching rings.

This isn’t the first time Holm has worked her magic on Kardashian. Last month, she did Kardashian’s makeup for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Her look featured pink eyeshadow, a highlighted inner corner, filled-in eyebrows, wispy eyelashes, fuschia lips and a dewy base.

A Guide to Viral TikTok Style Trends

Related: A Guide to Viral TikTok Style Trends: Mob Wife and More Explained

Kardashian elevated her glam with a half-up-half-down updo, crystal jewelry and a traditional lehengas complete with pearl embellishments, a crop top and a floor-length skirt.

In this article

Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Khloé Kardashian

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!