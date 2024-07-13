Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé Kardashian dressed to impress at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish Mumbai wedding.

Kim, 43, and Khloé, 40, were guests at the billionaire heir’s Saturday, July 13, nuptials, opting to wear traditional three-piece lehengas, which are often worn by women to wedding ceremonies. Lehengas feature an ankle-length skirt with a matching crop top and additional fabric draped across the bodice. The outfits are often adorned with different patterns, embroidery and jewels.

Khloé chose a pink version on Saturday, which was complete with strands of pearls cascading off her shoulders. She accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry made of pink and white diamonds, including a choker necklace, matching drop earrings and a headpiece affixed to her sleek bun.

Kim, meanwhile, chose a blush-colored lehenga that was equally bedazzled and accessorized with a nose chain, necklace and headpiece.

Khloé captured getting ready footage on her Instagram Story on Saturday. In one Story post, the Good American founder clapped back about nearly falling en route to the venue.

“I love a little slip before a night on the town,” she wrote. “That’s what happens when it’s monsoon season.”

At the venue, Khloé also met up with legendary jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz and her sister, Ofira Sandberg.

“I love you,” Khloé gushed, giving Schwartz and Sandberg a pair of air kisses. “I’m another Schwartz sister!”

Kim and Khloé also attended pre-wedding festivities on Friday, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Centre inside Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. Kim rocked a red lehenga, which she likened to one of Princess Jasmine’s outfits in Aladdin via Instagram Story, while Khloé chose a more modest version in gold.

The two sisters are currently filming their Indian adventures for their Hulu docuseries, The Kardashians.

“Had to screen grab our video bc we’re just so happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together!” Kim wrote via Instagram Story on Friday. “And duh we’re filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe Take India.”