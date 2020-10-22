Kelly Rowland Shares How She Makes Time For Herself During Pregnancy

Putting herself first! Kelly Rowland sat down with Us Weekly to chat about her second pregnancy and what the Georgia native, 39, is doing to keep her cool during it. Watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us above with host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz to see how Rowland is managing to make time for herself.

“I’ve started taking these really tepid baths. It’s the most boring bath ‘cause you can’t make the baby too warm, you have to be in tepid bath water, which sucks, but it’s still relaxing,” Rowland explained to Us. “Put a little music on, or you can watch a movie, it’s still calming.”

Rowland is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Tim Weatherspoon. The couple welcomed son Titan, 5, in 2014.

“I will be 40 in February, and this pregnancy is drastically different with this baby than it was with Titan. I just feel like in this time of COVID and trying to figure out, we need a break and we need to find ourselves if we can.”

Besides bathtime, the Destiny’s Child alum also enjoys getting outside.

“I’d say if you need to go take a walk, just to get some fresh air, I think that’s necessary,” Rowland, who recently partnered with Oral B, told Us. “The thing about women is that we care so much and give so much to everybody, so I encourage my ladies who are pregnant to please pour back into yourself because you deserve it. You’re carrying life!”

Also in this episode, Garibaldi and Manz talk all the latest celebrity parenting news — from Kanye West’s sweet moment with daughter North to Jade Roper’s pregnancy realness.

