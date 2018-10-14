Just call her Miss Manners. Kenya Moore posted a note on Instagram on Sunday, October 14, letting friends know that her baby shower is just days away and telling them that she’s expecting a present, even if they can’t make it.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Marc Daly, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that her baby shower “is less than a week away.”

But it appears that those invited to the Baby Daly celebration have been tardy with their replies to the party invitation.

“RSVP literally means RESPOND PLEASE in French so if you get an invitation respond with a yes or no if you will be attending,” Moore, 47, added in a second post.

Then she continued, “#Etiquette101 if you cannot attend a monumental life changing event in a friend’s life, it’s nice to send a gift anyway. (Weddings, graduations, baby showers) Or it’s about class? It’s NOT about a dollar amount it’s to show you care the same way the person cared to invite you to share a moment in their life.”

The Bravo star concluded with, “Lastly, be blessed. #askkenya #justmyopinion #havesomeclass”

“Your shower posts were spot on!!” one fan commented on another post showing the custom pink-and-blue logo for the shower.

When a commenter disagreed, another follower chimed in, “It’s with good class& manners if you’re invited to a baby shower/ wedding/christening if you cannot go u respond with a yes/no and send a gift.”

Parents.com says that invitees who can’t attend a baby shower are not obligated to give gifts. “If they wish, they may send a package to the home of the host, who can have it on hand to be opened at the shower,” according to the site. “But they certainly aren’t obliged to do so — a shower invitation is an invitation to a party, not a demand for a gift.”

