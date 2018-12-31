Welcoming 2019 with open arms. Less than two months after giving birth, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore shared her heartwarming New Year’s resolution, which focuses solely on her daughter.

“I love you so much it hurts,” Moore, 47, captioned a picture of the newborn via Instagram on Monday, December 31. “My NYE resolution is to always protect you, love you, and be the best example of a woman I can possibly be for you. I will be the mother to you I always wanted. You are my life. I love you, mommy @thebrooklyndaly #brooklyndaly #love #family #baby #uncomditionallove [sic] #forever.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the reality star and her husband, Marc Daly, welcomed their first child — a little girl named Brooklyn Dorris — on November 4. Moore was diagnosed with preeclampsia during her pregnancy and announced in late October that she’d have to deliver early. She later shared a photo of herself in the hospital and wrote, “If you want to make God laugh have a plan… won’t be long now. Pray for us.”

A few weeks after the Game, Get Some! author delivered her “miracle baby” via c-section, she admitted that it was hard for her to walk without feeling “excruciating pain.”

Moore — who secretly tied the knot with Daly in June 2017 — has been a fixture on RHOA since 2012. She announced in October, however, that she would be leaving the Bravo series ahead of season 11.

“I have decided to take this season off to focus on my high-risk pregnancy in a healthy and drama-free environment,” she said in a statement to Us at the time. “I thank Bravo for this amazing platform that has allowed me to grow, flourish and appreciate the value of what is truly important in life.”

However, Moore may be making guest appearances on the reality show in the near future — she was spotted filming with Cynthia Bailey on October 25.