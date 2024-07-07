Khloe Kardashian wasn’t feeling blue on Sunday, July 7, when she embarked on a color run with her kids, son Tatum and daughter True.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, spent her day with True, 6, and Tatum, 23 months, getting their sweat on while being doused in bright hues for the charity marathon. (Kardashian shares her two children with ex Tristan Thompson.)

The Color Run is a five-kilometer sprinting event that hosts runs all over the United States in an effort to bring people of all backgrounds together.

Kardashian shared a series of photos from the fun outing via Instagram on Sunday.

The vibrant snaps featured the reality TV star hugging her kids, who were all covered in paint, as they all rocked white t-shirts and bright plastic sunglasses.

True and Tatum sported green and pink bandanas around their necks. Kardashian also posted a video of herself and her daughter running during the race. The clip showed the two huffing and puffing as they tried to get to the finish line.

In another video, the Revenge Body star and True showed off their gold medals as Kardashian exclaimed, “We did it!”

Days before the Color Run, the mother of two celebrated the Fourth of July with sister Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and a medley of other stars at businessman Michael Rubin’s Hamptons white party.

Other A-listers who celebrated Independence Day at the swanky soiree included model Winnie Harlow, Camilla Cabello, La La Anthony, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Emily Ratajkowski.

The Kocktails with Khloe host also rang in her 40th birthday at the end of last month with a saloon-themed blowout bash on June 30. Kardashian headed down to Tennessee to Dolly Parton’s famous Dollywood park for the festivities. She donned an all-denim look for the event, wearing a cowboy hat, ripped jeans and a tangle of silver bling.

The party featured a “Khloewood” sign, a bar with colorful cocktails and even pole dancers. Signature beverages included “Espress-Khlo Martini” and “Show Me the Khlo-Money.”

The Western-themed soireé also featured performers like Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Kurupt.

A white four-tiered birthday cake was also present, and sat on top of blocks made of Parton’s deliciously sweet Duncan Hines cake mixes.

Many of Kardashian’s friends and family stepped out for the party, including sister Kourtney Kardashian, longtime pal Simon Huck, mom Kris Jenner and Britney Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson.