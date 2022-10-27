Khloé Kardashian has two little ones to keep up with — and that’s just fine with her. The Kardashians star revealed she is done having children after welcoming her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in July.

“I’m one of both and I think I’m good. Shop is closed,” the Good American cofounder, 38, told Kelly Clarkson on the Thursday, October 27, episode of the singer’s eponymous talk show. “One of each.”

Kardashian — who shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 3-month-old baby boy with ex Thompson, 31 — jokingly gave Clarkson, 40, a “hint” at her youngest child’s name.

“My daughter says his name is Snowy, and it’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint,” the Hulu personality quipped, to which the “Since U Been Gone” artist joked if she was really just a big Game of Thrones and Jon Snow fan. “I swear she does things to sort of, like, mess with me,” Kardashian joked about True, who previously referred to her little brother as “Snowy” in an episode of The Kardashians while FaceTiming him from the hospital. “But his name is not Snowy.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also discussed the surrogacy process, explaining that sister Kim Kardashian’s experience having a gestational carrier carry her two youngest children opened up her eyes to the idea.

Khloé, for her part, referred to herself as a “control freak” throughout her own surrogate’s pregnancy. “She was amazing, but I need you sitting next to me all the time,” she recalled thinking, adding that she takes the “control freak” label as “a compliment.”

She continued “I need to know what you’re doing, what you’re eating …”.

The Revenge Body alum’s experience with surrogacy also differed from the Skims founder’s in another major way: she was dealing with Thompson’s highly-publicized paternity scandal.

The NBA star, who admitted to repeatedly cheating on Khloé throughout their relationship, fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. Nichols, 31, sued the athlete in November 2021 for child support — the same month that Khloé and Thompson’s surrogate did an embryo transfer. The California native did not know of Thompson’s most recent transgression at the time. One month later, in December 2021, Nichols gave birth to her and Thompson’s son, Theo.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine if you do it you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” Khloé shared in a June episode of The Kardashians. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

She continued, “I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie. How were you able to not say something? I feel just not really in my own body.”

Thompson — who publicly apologized to Khloé in a lengthy statement in January after his paternity was confirmed — “wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 25. “He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be,” the source added. “When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody.”

In addition to True, Theo and his youngest baby boy, Thompson is also father of 5-year-old Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.