Khloé Kardashian revealed her tiny baby bump when she stepped out in San Francisco on Saturday, October 14, wearing high-waist jeans.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, teamed the tight-fitting denim with black thigh-high boots, a black shirt and long, loose-fitted black coat as she filmed some scenes for the E! reality show with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

The mom-to-be joined her older siblings on a cable car as they did some sightseeing.

Us Weekly broke the news at the end of September that the Good American designer is expecting her first child with NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloé and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, began dating in September 2016 after being set up on a blind date and things quickly got serious as she spent her time flying between Ohio and her home in L.A. “I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in,” she told You magazine in August.

Khloé’s happy news came just days after the world learned that her half-sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

The siblings are due in early 2018, around the same time Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

A source told Us earlier this month that Khloe is “incredibly excited” about her impending motherhood and that big sister Kim, in particular, is “so elated” about Khloe’s pregnancy.

Adrienne Bailon, who dated Khloé’s brother, Rob Kardashian, told Us on October 8 that the Strong Looks Better Naked author “has incredible maternal instincts.”

“She’s just a kind, loving person and I think that’s what a child needs,” the Real co-host, 33, added. “Lots of love, and she’s got it to give.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!