Khloé Kardashian is aunt goals and mom goals all rolled into one! The reality star, 34, took her daughter, True Thompson, and two of her nieces, Dream Kardashian and Chicago West, to a family music class. She documented the adorable occasion on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 23.

The new mom sat on the floor with her baby and a few other mother-daughter pairs, singing “Wheels on the Bus.” Her 9-month-old was cute as could be as she giggled along to the song in a blue outfit and matching head wrap.

True sported an elephant hat for the next tune, a Spanish one about “tres elefantes.” But the baby class didn’t only include singing! True also shook maracas, banged on a drum and spent time with her cousins Dream, 2, and Chicago, 12 months.

Rob and Kim Kardashian’s daughters both looked cozy and cute in teeny sweatsuits of their own, clapping along and playing with toys.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 11-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, made a brief appearance at the music class as well. Khloé shared a sweet shot of True, Stormi and Chi from above, writing, “Triplets.”

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has showed off her adorable baby this week. After sharing a picture of her daughter playing with her makeup in the sink, the Strong Looks Better Naked author followed that up with a video of True crawling toward her phone. The little one laughed loudly every time her mom grabbed her legs to pull her away.

The Good American creator and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their baby girl in April 2018.

