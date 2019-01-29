It’s never too early! Khloé Kardashian taught her 9-month-old daughter, True, and her 2-year-old niece, Dream, how to give back by bringing the baby girls to their local fire station.

“We wanted to say ‘thank you’ to our local hero’s [sic] for all that they do for us,” the reality star, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 29. “[True and Dream] drew cards and brought cookies for their visit. They loved every moment! Thank you to ALL of our brave service men and women.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author followed this up with five photos of the cute cousins hanging out on the front of a fire truck and sitting inside of it. While she didn’t show off the homemade cards or cookies she mentioned, both of the little ones were both all smiles posing for pics!

True was pretty in pink, wearing a unicorn headband, a tulle skirt and boots. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter was just as colorful, sporting yellow overalls over a black tee and leggings.

This isn’t the first time the Good American creator has brought her baby girl and niece on a playdate recently. Last week, she shared fun footage of a family music class she attended with True and Dream, as well as 12-month-old Chicago and 11-month-old Stormi. The next generation of KarJenners sang songs, shook maracas and banged on drums.

The Keeping up With the Kardashians star and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their daughter in April 2018.

