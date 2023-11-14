Kim Kardashian admittedly “tried” therapy “before” her marriage to Kanye West came to an end — but now, she talks to a psychologist for a very different reason.
“I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice,” Kardashian shared during her GQ profile, published on Tuesday, November 14. “Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting.”
While her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all have kids of their own, Kim usually goes to her “best group of friends” for more advice.
“We talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy,” the Skims founder added. “I hit the lottery, the f–king Mega Ball of friends.”
Kim is also into spiritual healing when she needs different advice, including psychics and mediums.
“One is more of a spiritual healer putting out good vibes and energy,” she shared during her GQ interview. “When they tell me things, I’ll write them down. I don’t walk away thinking that I’m going to read the list and make sure that everything comes true. After a few days I’ll forget about it. Then six months after the fact, I will reread my notes from the session, and it will have happened.”
Kim shares four kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — with ex-husband West, 46. The businesswoman has been candid about dealing with the “chaos” of life as a single mom.
“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be a more true statement,” Kim shared during Jay Shetty‘s “On Purpose” podcast in May. “When you’re in it — especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding and there’s madness going on — it’s, like, full madness. It’s the best chaos, though.”
During the same podcast interview, Kim referred to parenting as “the most challenging thing” in life.
“There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, what happened with all the moods and the personalities?” she continued. “And sometimes they’re fighting and there’s no one there, it’s me to play good cop and bad cop. So, that is definitely a challenge. Something I’m working on is being a little bit firmer.”
One thing Kim is consistently instilling in her children’s lives is the practice of religion.
“I’m probably more religious than most people guess,” she said during the GQ interview, noting that she prays with her kids every night and they often read bible stories together.
“That’s how I manage life,” she explained. “I look at everything as lessons. Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be. Even if it doesn’t make sense at the time, it’s leading you to a path.”