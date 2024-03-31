Your account
Celebrity Moms

Kim Kardashian Gifted Custom ‘Mom’ Easter Egg from Son Saint, Shares Lavish Easter Celebration

By
Kim Kardashian and Saint West Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Even Kim Kardashian got a visit from the Easter Bunny this year.

On Saturday, March 30, one day before Easter Sunday, Kardashian shared a series of photos and videos via Instagram Story from her family’s Easter celebrations, which began with decorating Easter eggs with her kids. She received a custom pink, hand painted egg gifted to her by son Saint, 8, who labeled it “Mom” along with stripes and hearts. Kardashian also shared a picture of four other colorfully striped Easter eggs decorated by son Psalm, 4.

(In addition to Saint and Psalm, Kardashian shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

Kardashian’s Instagram Story didn’t stop at Easter eggs. She also showed off mom Kris Jenner’s lavish, pastel-forward spread for the family’s Easter brunch, as well as the many activities and sweet treats set up for her 13 grandchildren. This included a table covered in sweets such as cupcakes and giant chocolate eggs (each labeled with a grandchild’s name), an arts and crafts station and a floral-decorated dining table set for a feast.

“How cute is my mom,” Kardashian captioned her Instagram Story on Saturday. “Our kids are so lucky to have the best grandma.” In a separate video, Kardashian gave a tour of Kris’ curated tablescape for the family’s Easter meal.

“Just before the madness happens, I wanna give a special shout out to my mom for making this look so beautiful,” Kardashian said in a video shared via Instagram Story. “We literally have big chocolate eggs for everyone. It’s so cute.”

Khloé Kardashian offered a glimpse at the pre-Easter bash via her Instagram Story on Saturday as well, which revealed even more arts and crafts, sweets, slime tables and a station for the kids to make their own Easter-themed stuffed animals.

KARDASHIAN GENERATION

“My mom [Kris] is the most amazing human being in the entire world,” Khloé, 39, wrote via Instagram Story. “It’s a fantasy here [as] always.”

Kris, 68, similarly took to her Instagram Story to show off her party plans for the family. “Teaching my grandkids about Easter […] and all of the wonderful things that I learned when I was a little girl. Makes me happy,” she said in a video shared via Instagram Story.

Like most holidays, the Kardashian-Jenners go all out for Easter. Kris’ 2023 Easter celebration also included arts and crafts and egg decorating stations, cookies labeled with each grandchild’s name and a massive charcuterie board for the adults.

