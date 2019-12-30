



The perfect pair! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 6-year-old daughter, North, and 7-month-old son, Psalm, have such a sweet bond.

“Flashback to when Psalm was so little,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned a Saturday, December 28, Instagram post. “My baby Northie is so helpful. How are my babies getting so big?”

In the sibling shot, the reality star’s eldest sat on a couch feeding the infant from a bottle. She rocked a brown sweatshirt and a sparkly choker, while her youngest brother wore all white.

When North first became a big sister in 2015, the little one was not a fan of her now-4-year-old brother, Saint, at first. “I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister, I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother,” the makeup mogul told Ryan Seacrest in August 2017. “It’s so hard for me. I thought … she was just warming up to it. She gets so jealous when I would breast-feed and all that kind of stuff. Now the phase isn’t going away.”

The E! personality, who also shares 23-month-old daughter, Chicago with West, 42, explained at the time: “Her thing is she thinks she’s outsmarting me. She’s like, ‘We’re having a tea party mom. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come too then.’ And she’ll just slam the door on her brother’s face. He’ll just start crying.”

Since Psalm’s May birth, North has warmed up to the role. “My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other,” the Selfish author told Entertainment Tonight in September. “I’m rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great. I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other.”