Couch cuddles with mom! Kim Kardashian wrangled all four of her children into taking sweet at-home shots in their pajamas.

In the Thursday, May 14, Instagram slideshow captioned “@voguemagazine,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, posed while surrounded by North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 12 months. While the reality star’s brood paid full attention in the first photo, Kardashian went on to share their outtakes as well.

Saint messed with a remote in one picture, Chicago crawled onto her mom and North struggled to hold Psalm. In the final photo, the KKW Beauty creator’s eldest son got up close and personal with the camera, only showing his forehead and curls.

Malika Haqq commented, “Look at your home!”

The social media upload comes after speculation that Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are having marriage is struggling amid quarantine.

“Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “She is trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments and it’s hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can.”

The insider went on to say that the rapper, 42, is “super controlling,” adding, “Kim’s been feeling as though he’s been trying to impose his views on her life.”

Us previously reported last month that the Grammy winer has been “really getting on Kim’s nerves.” A source told Us exclusively in April: “Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot. … They’ve had more time together to talk about their feelings, about the kids, her law career goals and his business ideas. She’s trying to keep her family together, especially for the kids’ sake.”

The “Closed on Sunday” rapper has been “focused on creating,” the insider explained, leaving the Selfish author to feel like “all the parenting duties are falling on her. … Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids.”

The couple tied the knot in May 2014.