Psalm is growing up! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 13-month-old son is on the move.

“My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 12. “He just started walking!”

In the social media upload, the makeup mogul gazed at her toddler while holding him.

The KKW Beauty creator and West, 43, also share daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, and son Saint, 4. They welcomed baby No. 4 to the family in May 2019.

Nearly one year after Psalm’s arrival, the Selfish author opened up about believing her youngest son is her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., reincarnated.

“On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman — a blind medium — came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be a boy,” Kim told E! News in February. “She had no idea. No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy.”

The Los Angeles native heard something similar when her baby nurse brought Psalm to a party and a woman told her: “Please tell the mom that this is a family member of hers reincarnated.”

The Skims creator gushed, “Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he’s a family member reincarnated.”

Since Kim’s “whole family” believes this, they feel “so emotional and close” with the little one. She explained to the outlet at the time: “He’s left-handed like my dad. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!”

Kim and the “Stronger” rapper celebrated their son’s 1st birthday last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kris Jenner wrote in a May Instagram post: “Happy Birthday to our sweet little Psalm!! You are the icing on our family cake precious baby and I love you so much. Thank you for that delicious smile you give me every single time I see you. It makes my day. My heart is so full of love for you. God Bless You Psalmy.”