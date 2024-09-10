Kim Kardashian’s son Saint is bonding with his sister North over his new YouTube channel.

“I will say it has brought him and North closer together because she’s filming his content and making him do challenges,” Kardashian, 43, told Entertainment Tonight at the Kering for Women dinner in New York City on Monday, September 9. “I filmed some behind the scenes and it’s actually a blessing in disguise.”

“I was fighting against this, but it’s working in my favor,” the Skims founder added of Saint’s new hobby.

Saint, 8, launched his own YouTube channel featuring gaming videos last week with his mom’s permission. Kardashian made her son sign an extensive handwritten contract between them before allowing him to create the account.

“It’s hard because I’m here and I need to approve every video,” Kardashian added to ET.

Kardashian, who shares Saint, North, 11, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West, revealed the contract between mother and son via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 3.

“I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract! lol,” Kardashian captioned a screenshot of Saint’s profile. “Please subscribe!!!”

The Kardashians star gave fans a glimpse at the homemade contract in a follow-up Instagram Story post, writing, “Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach 😉.”

According to the contract, Saint agreed to “follow my moms [sic] rules in order to have a YouTube channel,” which include not commenting on “personal family information,” not filming any “personal information” and not recording “while North is recording music.” (North is working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, following in her famous father’s footsteps. The title is a nod to West’s debut album, The College Dropout, released in 2004.)

While some of the contract’s text is covered up by Kardashian’s caption, it goes on to read, “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account.”

Saint signed his name at the bottom of the piece of notebook paper.

Kardashian and West’s children aren’t the only next-generation Kardashians making moves in the extended Kardashian-Jenner family. Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 7, made her modeling debut during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, September 7. (Rob shares Dream with his ex, Blac Chyna).