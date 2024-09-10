Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Kim Kardashian Says Son Saint’s YouTube Channel Has Brought Him ‘Closer’ to Sister North

By
Kim Kardashian Says North and Saint Are Bonding Over His YouTube Channel
Kim Kardashian Gotham/WireImage

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint is bonding with his sister North over his new YouTube channel.

“I will say it has brought him and North closer together because she’s filming his content and making him do challenges,” Kardashian, 43, told Entertainment Tonight at the Kering for Women dinner in New York City on Monday, September 9. “I filmed some behind the scenes and it’s actually a blessing in disguise.”

“I was fighting against this, but it’s working in my favor,” the Skims founder added of Saint’s new hobby.

Saint, 8, launched his own YouTube channel featuring gaming videos last week with his mom’s permission. Kardashian made her son sign an extensive handwritten contract between them before allowing him to create the account.

KARDASHIAN GENERATION

Related: The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

“It’s hard because I’m here and I need to approve every video,” Kardashian added to ET.

Kardashian, who shares Saint, North, 11, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West, revealed the contract between mother and son via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 3.

“I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract! lol,” Kardashian captioned a screenshot of Saint’s profile. “Please subscribe!!!”

The Kardashians star gave fans a glimpse at the homemade contract in a follow-up Instagram Story post, writing, “Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach 😉.”

Kim Kardashian Lets Son Saint Launch a YouTube Channel — After Signing an Extensive Contract 548
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

According to the contract, Saint agreed to “follow my moms [sic] rules in order to have a YouTube channel,” which include not commenting on “personal family information,” not filming any “personal information” and not recording “while North is recording music.” (North is working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, following in her famous father’s footsteps. The title is a nod to West’s debut album, The College Dropout, released in 2004.)

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal

While some of the contract’s text is covered up by Kardashian’s caption, it goes on to read, “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account.”

Kim Kardashian’s Greatest Quotes About Motherhood

Related: Kim Kardashian's Greatest Quotes About Motherhood

Saint signed his name at the bottom of the piece of notebook paper.

Kardashian and West’s children aren’t the only next-generation Kardashians making moves in the extended Kardashian-Jenner family. Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 7, made her modeling debut during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, September 7. (Rob shares Dream with his ex, Blac Chyna).

In this article

The Perfect Updo Hair Inspo From the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian
North West Bio Page

North West
Saint West Wears LV Tooth Bling Kim Kardashian 2

saint west

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.