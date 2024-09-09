Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s 7-year-old daughter, Dream, is hitting the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Dream strutted with her hand on her hip during the Zeus & Lexi Kids show on Saturday, September 7. Dream gave a smile as she sported a gray and black bomber jacket, flare blue jeans and white sneakers while walking the event. She wore her hair in curls and opted for a white manicure.

Chyna, 36, cheered on her daughter from the audience of the NYFW show. Ahead of Dream’s modeling debut, Chyna gushed over her daughter’s appearance via social media.

“So proud of my baby girl @dream 🥳,” Chyna wrote in a Saturday Instagram post. “Walking her first fashion show at Fashion Week NYC with @zeusandlexikids.”

The appearance came one day after Dream launched her own Instagram page. “Hi, my name is Dream and welcome to my new page,” Dream announced in her first video on Friday, September 6.

Kardashian supported his daughter in the comments section, writing, “😭😭😭 I love you 💙💙💕.” The account’s bio reads, “run by parents.”

Kardashian and Chyna welcomed Dream in November 2016. The former couple parted ways less than one year after Dream’s birth. (Chyna is also mom to King Cairo, 11, with ex Tyga.)

Years later, Chyna exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her coparenting dynamic with her exes.

“Coparenting is actually really good. I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” Chyna told Us in December 2019. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus.”

Chyna continued, “We have worked out a thing to where if I have Dreamy during this day, during the day, they could come get her and then vice versa with King, [where you would] get him at night if you have him during the day. It kind of balances itself out.”

Between spending time with both parents, Dream also has a special bond with aunt Khloé Kardashian. The Good American founder, 40, previously said during an episode of The Kardashians that she feels like Dream’s “third parent.”

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close,” Khloé clarified via her Instagram Story in July 2023. “I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”