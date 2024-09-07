Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream has officially made her debut on Instagram.

Dream, whom Kardashian, 37, shares with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, 36, shared her first post via the social media platform on Friday, September 6.

“Hi, my name is Dream and welcome to my new page,” Dream, 7, announced in the video shared.

Within six hours of the video being uploaded, Dream had already racked up 642K followers and counting.

Proud dad Rob showed his support for his daughter in the comments section, writing, “😭😭😭 I love you 💙💙💕.”

It appears he and Chyna will be hands-on supervising their child’s use of Instagram as the bio reads “run by parents”.

Rob Kardashian and Chyna — who also shares son King Cairo, 11, with ex Tyga —welcomed their daughter in November 2016.

The former couple call it quits less than one year after Dream’s arrival but have attempted to coparent their daughter amicably.

“Coparenting is actually really good. I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” Chyna exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus.”

She added at the time, “We have worked out a thing to where if I have Dreamy during this day, during the day, they could come get her and then vice versa with King, [where you would] get him at night if you have him during the day. It kind of balances itself out.”

While Dream goes back and forth between Rob and Chyna’s respective homes, she also spends a significant amount of time with her aunt Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson and has previously said she also feels like “third parent” to Dream due to her close relationship with brother Rob.

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. ream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close,” Khloé wrote via an Instagram Story in July 2023. “I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

In March 2023, Chyna shared that she felt “no bad blood” with exes Rob and Tyga.

“With Robert and Michael, it’s never been, like, no bad blood, you know what I mean, or nothing negative,” she told the Daily Mail. “It was just, like, two different people in two different paths. One day, those paths had collided, you know, that’s how we got the babies.”

Looking ahead, she added: “It’s all positive vibes with coparenting. Everything’s calm, there’ll be no more situations.”