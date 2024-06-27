Dream Kardashian is the latest Kardashian-Jenner offspring to dabble in the music industry.

Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna (real name Angela White), dropped a teaser of the 7-year-old’s first song via Instagram on Saturday, June 22.

“Dream’s the Queen 🩰. These are the moments I live for. 🎀,” Chyna, 36, wrote via Instagram, sharing photos from Dream’s dance recital. (Dream takes ballet lessons alongside cousins Chicago West, True Thompson and Stormi Webster, all 6.)

According to Chyna, Dream’s song is called “Besties Do it Better.”

“Besties do it better / BFFs forever,” Dream sings. “That’s my friend forever / I want my friend forever.”

She adds, “It’s Dream / I’m on the scene / There’s no time to be mean.”

Dream’s older cousin North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is also musically inclined. She is currently working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, and performed as Young Simba during the live Lion King concert at the Hollywood Bowl last month.

Rob Kardashian and Chyna — who also shares son King Cairo, 11, with ex Tyga —welcomed their daughter in November 2016. While Rob, 37 and Chyna split less than one year later, they have tried to amicably raise Dream together.

“Coparenting is actually really good. I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” Chyna exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus.”

She added at the time, “We have worked out a thing to where if I have Dreamy during this day, during the day, they could come get her and then vice versa with King, [where you would] get him at night if you have him during the day. It kind of balances itself out.”

Nearly four years later, Chyna and Tyga, 34, battled for custody of King Cairo. Chyna alleged in October 2023 that Tyga had been keeping their son from her. The rapper then filed for full physical and legal custody of King Cairo that same month. There has yet to be a resolution in the legal battle.

Dream, meanwhile, goes back and forth between Rob and Chyna’s respective homes. She also spends a considerable amount of time with her aunt Khloé Kardashian; Rob and Khloe, 39, have been famously close among the siblings. The Good American designer shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson and has previously said she also feels like “third parent” to Dream.

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. ream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close,” Khloé wrote via Instagram Story in July 2023. “I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

She added, “I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have. I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does.”