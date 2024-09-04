Saint West launched his very own YouTube page — but he had to first get permission from his mom, Kim Kardashian.

“I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract! lol,” Kardashian, 43, captioned an Instagram Story screenshot of Saint’s profile on Tuesday, September 3. “Please subscribe!!!”

The Kardashians star gave fans a glimpse at the homemade contract in a follow-up Instagram Story post, writing, “Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach 😉.”

According to the contract, Saint, 8, agreed to “follow my moms [sic] rules in order to have a YouTube channel,” which include not commenting on “personal family information,” not filming any “personal information” and not recording “while North [West] is recording music.” (Kardashian shares Saint, North, 11, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with her ex-husband Kanye West.)

One month after rapping in Kanye, 47, and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Talking/Once Again” music video in February, North announced that she was working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout. The title is an homage to Kanye’s 2004 debut album, The College Dropout.

While some of the contract’s text is covered up by Kardashian’s caption, it goes on to read, “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account.” Saint signed his name at the bottom of the piece of notebook paper.

Saint posted his first YouTube video — a three-minute clip of video game footage — on Monday, September 2. He followed the upload with more gaming videos as well as a 10-minute-long blog from a trip to Dave & Buster’s with friends.

While gaming appears to be one of Saint’s biggest interests, the celebrity kid also shares a love for soccer with his brother, Psalm. Kardashian has attended several professional soccer games with her kids over the years and even threw Saint a soccer-themed 8th birthday party in December 2023.

Kardashian and her sons most recently attended Real Madrid and Real Valladolid’s match on August 25. Saint was one of many kids who got to stand on the field dressed In soccer kits at the game.

“I want him to see me so badly,” she said in an Instagram Story clip after yelling Saint’s name from the stands. “I’m gonna be a lunatic.”

Kardashian embraced the title of “MADRID SOCCER MOM” in a Sunday, September 1, Instagram post featuring photos of herself and Saint at a recent soccer game.

Earlier this year, the reality star revealed that she and one of her sons both share the same skin condition. “It came from my mom [and] went to me. And I passed it on in different form to my son, who has vitiligo mildly,” she shared on a July episode of the “She MD” podcast.

Without specify whether she was talking about Saint or Psalm, she continued: “I didn’t know anything about it. But having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it’s hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that [has been a blessing].”