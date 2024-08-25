Kim Kardashian became a full-blown “lunatic soccer mom” watching her son Saint during Real Madrid’s match in Spain over the weekend.

Kardashian, 43, shared videos via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 25, of 8-year-old Saint waiting on the field with other kids dressed in white soccer kits. (At many pro soccer games, children escort the players onto the field and stay with the team for the national anthem.)

In the video, Kardashian yelled Saint’s name several times from her place in the stands. Real Madrid played against Real Valladolid, winning the match 3-0. “I want him to see me so badly,” the mom-of-four said of Saint in one clip. “I’m gonna be a lunatic.” Off camera, one of Kardashian’s companions called her a “crazy soccer mom.”

(Along with Saint, Kardashian shares four children with ex husband Kanye West: daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5. She filed for divorce from West, 47, in 2021.)

“Lunatic soccer mom in the house,” Kardashian captioned one of her videos. In a subsequent clip, someone on the sidelines was able to reach Saint on the field at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and point him in the direction of his family’s place in the stands so he could wave. “He found us!” she captioned the clip via her Instagram Story.

Kardashian has always been supportive of her eldest son’s passion for soccer, throwing him a soccer-themed party for his 8th birthday in December 2023. In March of last year, she took Saint and some of his friends to watch Paris Saint-Germain play against Stade Rennais in Paris, where they waved at soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

Earlier this month, Kardashian revealed that all four of her children are ready for her to start dating again, ideally an athlete. “They’re so particular,” Kardashian said of her children during an August 15 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Like, they come home — they make lists. Saint wants me to be with, like, any basketball player or soccer player. And I’m like, ‘If you only knew.’”

“And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like, they have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’”

During that same Tonight Show appearance, Kardashian gushed about traveling solo with each of her children, teasing a trip to take Saint to his first Real Madrid game.

“I love to travel solo with each of my kids because it really is this bonding time,” she said. “I always do a soccer trip with my oldest son. My son Psalm plays soccer. Saint loves to watch it, so we travel the world. I’ve taken him to Japan. I’ve taken them all over. We’re going to Spain to see the first Real Madrid game soon.”