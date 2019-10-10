Glowing mom! Kim Kardashian gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the baptisms her family experienced in Armenia.

“Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 10. “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

In the first photo, Kardashian held hands with daughter North, 6, as they walked in the church. In the second pic, the two posed together, wearing scarves on their heads.

The reality star revealed on her Instagram Story that the brood headed back from Armenia on Thursday by way of private jet.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Kardashian and Kanye West’s younger children, Saint, 3, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, 5 months, were baptized on Monday, October 7. The KKW Beauty founder posted an Instagram Story video of herself carrying her baby boy while he wore an all-white ensemble.

North, for her part, was baptized in 2015 at St. James Cathedral in the Armenian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The insider noted that Kourtney Kardashian and her three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — also made the voyage to Armenia. The group filmed their reality show during the trip.

As of late, West, 42, and Kim have participated in his weekly Sunday services. “It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music, there’s no sermon,” she explained to Elle in April. “It’s definitely something he believes in, Jesus, and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

The Skims founder mentioned that all religions are free to attend. “Kourtney’s best friends come all the time and they’re Muslim. All my Jewish friends came on Sunday, they loved it,” she said. “Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir and amazing messages about love to start off your week.”

West and Kim tied the knot in May 2014.

